May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to worsening COVID-19 situation

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday announced that the May session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is being deferred in the wake of Covid-19 situation in the country.

The April session of the entrance test was earlier also postponed while its previous two sessions, in February and March, had been held successfully.

“Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA (National Testing Agency) for further updates,” Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank tweeted on Tuesday

The test this month was scheduled for May 24-28. “However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main) - 2021 May session is also being postponed," NTA, under the education ministry which organises the examination, said in a statement.

The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently and the registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage, the NTA added.

From this year, the exam for engineering students is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

While the first phase was conducted in February followed by the second phase in March.

The next phases were scheduled to be held in April and May.

Over 6.2 lakh candidates appeared in the first session while 5.5 lakh candidates appeared in the second session of the exam.

As per the policy, after the February, March, April and May sessions of JEE(Main)-2021, the ranks of candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of their four scores.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

