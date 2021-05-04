STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram Health Minister says state has second-highest Covid infection rate in Northeast after Assam

In a statement, Mizoram Health minister said the state now is in 'critical' condition due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases coupled with facility crunch.

Published: 04th May 2021 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 10:37 PM

Mizoram had the least COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country last year and till March this year. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state has registered the second-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the Northeast after Assam.

In a statement, the minister said the state now is in "critical" condition due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases coupled with facility crunch.

"Mizoram now stands second in term of COVID-19 infection rate in the Northeast after Assam. We are now in critical condition and there is a danger of the situation going out of control if this trend continues," Lalthangliana said.

He claimed that Mizoram had the least COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country last year and till March this year.

However, the state registered a spike in COVID-19 cases since April this year, which prompted the state government to impose stringent guidelines to curtail the rising COVID-19 transmission, he said.

While the number of COVID-19 cases detected in March was only 55, the state reported 1,655 cases in April and at least 425 cases were detected within three days in May, he said.

He also said that at least four persons have succumbed to the infection in recent weeks, pushing the death toll to 17.

The minister said community spread has taken a very deep ground in the state as even rural villages are no more safe now.

He urged the people to respect the lockdown guidelines, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

The state government has currently imposed lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town to break the chain of local transmission in the state.

The lockdown will remain in force till 4 am of May 11.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of major churches in the state on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Zoramthanga to impose stricter guidelines akin to complete lockdown to curb the rising local transmission in the state, an official said.

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 198 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 6,556.

