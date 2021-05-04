MP: 45-year-old COVID-19 patient dies by suicide in Bhopal hospital

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday, police said.

The man, a resident of Awadhpuri area here, allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of the private Chirayu Hospital building at around 7:30am, said Sandhya Mishra, in charge of Khajuri Sadak police station.

"He was admitted in the hospital on April 29 after he tested positive for the infection. He was admitted in the ICU, which is on the fourth floor, and he went to the floor above and jumped off, dying on the spot. His wife is a COVID-19 patient and is in home isolation, while his brother, who had also tested positive, died of the infection some days ago," Mishra informed.

f you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.