No place for violence in democracy, Mamata Banerjee should control it: Congress attacks Trinamool

Congress' West Bengal incharge Jitin Prasada alleged on Tuesday that his party cadres were attacked by Trinamool Congress workers and even women and children were not spared.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the BJP and the CPI-M, the Congress also condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal by TMC cadres, saying such incidents were unacceptable and people of the state have not voted for lawlessness.

"The post-poll violence that has been unleashed by the TMC on the Congress workers is unacceptable. Even women and children are not spared. I'm sure the people of West Bengal did not vote for this lawlessness," Prasad said on Twitter.

He said the duty of every politician or public servant is to speak up against "all wrongs and stand by their cadre irrespective of which ideology one belongs to".

Asked about the post-poll violence taking place in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress' victory in the state, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said his party never condones such violence.

"Congress has never supported any kind of violence. The Congress party never condones or supports any kind of violence. There is no place for violence in a democracy," he said.

"We expect that if Mamata Banerjee has received so much love and votes in Bengal, she should control the violence," he said.

The Congress leader said, "Even if those who have died are BJP workers, our condolences are with their families".

The BJP has charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence and several of its workers have been assaulted and murdered.

The Left has also claimed that its workers have been targeted.

"Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC's "victory celebrations'? Condemnable."

"Will be resisted & rebuffed. Instead of focusing on combating the pandemic TMC unleashes such mayhem," CPI(M) leader had Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

