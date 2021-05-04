Police perform last rites of suspected COVID positive woman living alone in Agra

By PTI

AGRA: Agra police on Tuesday said it performed the last rites of a suspected COVID-19 positive woman who was living alone here.

Sharda Devi died at her home in Jaipuria Sunrise Colony on Monday night.

Her husband who lives in Mumbai and her two sons who live abroad were not able to come to Agra to cremate her.

The deceased was seriously ill for the past three days and had fever, cough and cold, Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Incharge at Ekta Choki Police Post, told PTI.

"On Monday night, we got information regarding the death of the woman, as neighbours shrugged off the responsibility and stayed away from the body due to suspected case of COVID. Thereafter we tried to contact the family members of the woman as per the instructions of the senior officials," Chauhan said.

Due to the imposition of lockdown in Mumbai and restrictions on flights, the family members were unable to come to Agra and requested the police to perform the last rituals, he said.