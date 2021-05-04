STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Red tape holds back oxygen concentrators, Delhi High Court whip to Customs on release

The Delhi HC asked the Centre to provide details of oxygen concentrators lying with the Customs department pending clearance.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to provide details of oxygen concentrators lying with the Customs department pending clearance.

The directive came after senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal, representing Max Hospital, told the court that 3,000 concentrators belonging to the hospital were stuck with Customs. The Centre has denied any such consignment is stuck there.

Venugopal said there are hundreds of concentrators and Customs can be told to clear them immediately. He added these concentrators can be released first to hospitals, then individuals followed by distributors.

“People should not lose lives for this. That there are resources but they are pending clearance,” the bench observed. The Centre said that till date, 40,000 concentrators have been cleared.

Use of oxygen concentrators has gone up drastically. A number of hospitals in Delhi and other cities have been pleading for oxygen on social media.

The court also asked the Centre to submit its reply to the Delhi government’s request for assistance of the army to handle the Covid-19 situation in the capital.

A petition was filed seeking directions for handing over the management of oxygen to the army to ensure uninterrupted supply to hospitals.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had already written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the assistance of the army.

The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Centre to share the details of oxygen supply, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Centre assured that it is trying its best to adhere to the directions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC Customs Department Oxygen Concentrators
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp