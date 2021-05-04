STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Restore MPLAD scheme for MPs to take care of people's COVID-19 healthcare needs: Danish Ali to PM Narendra Modi

Danish Ali flagged the very serious situation arising due to the spread of coronavirus in his parliamentary constituency of Amroha.

Published: 04th May 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) so that legislators can set up oxygen plants in their constituencies and provide for other healthcare needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave.

The government suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a letter to the prime minister, the BSP leader Ali flagged the "very serious situation" arising due to the spread of coronavirus in his parliamentary constituency of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

"The people of Amroha Lok Sabha constituency are in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has spread from village to village...There is a huge shortage of medicines, beds, oxygen and other medical facilities necessary to deal with this disease but there is hardly any medical support to save precious lives," he said.

As per the decision of the Union government, the MPLAD funds for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 were suspended with the aim of fighting COVID-19 and providing medical facilities throughout the country, including Amroha, Ali said.

"No notable medical facility has been provided in my parliamentary constituency till date with the PMCARES or MPLAD scheme's suspended funds. Because of this, the people of my constituency are facing great difficulties in this crisis of pandemic and are facing untimely death due to non-availability of basic medical infrastructure," he claimed.

"In view of the catastrophic situation created by the second wave of Covid, as a representative of my people, I request you to immediately release the funds to all the MPs of the country that have been withheld for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22) under the MPLAD scheme so that I and all other Members of Parliament could try to save the lives by setting up oxygen plants in their parliamentary constituencies and providing relief and all other necessary facilities to the victims," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP called for decentralisation of responsibility of providing healthcare facilities.

The handing over of funds of MPLADS to all MPs and other public representatives who know their area well, would be a very important step in enabling them to provide relief to the people of their area, Ali asserted.

He said the district administration is also expressing its helplessness in providing relief to the people of his constituency.

"In this crisis, I would like to state that during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country in 2020, I also donated my one month's salary to the PMCARES fund," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPLAD Scheme Danish Ali Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp