'Sanjeevani Vaahan' to deal with oxygen crisis at Covid hospitals in Jharkhand

RANCHI: To ensure round-the-clock oxygen supply to Covid hospitals, CM Hemant Soren flagged off the Sanjeevani Vaahan in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Loaded with oxygen cylinders, these vehicles will reach hospitals immediately and make oxygen available to them.

"Looking at the complaints related to the shortage of oxygen coming from different hospitals, we have launched Sanjeevani Vaahan to ensure round-the-clock supply of oxygen to hospitals. It will be loaded with oxygen cylinders and wherever there is any scarcity, it will rush there and fulfill the requirement," said Soren.

In order to track them centrally, these vehicles will also be equipped with GPS, he added.

Soren further added that, as of now, the facility has been launched in Ranchi, but it will be expanded further to Dhanbad and Jamshedpur very soon. The facility has been devised to ensure round-the-clock supply of oxygen to Covid hospitals, he added.

Soren informed that to make the oxygen facility available to the people who actually need it, Covid circuits have already been launched in the districts under Ranchi and Jamshedpur divisions.

Under this arrangement, oxygen beds are being ensured for the seriously infected Covid patients free of cost at the nearest district and these can be booked just by dialing 104, he said.