STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Assembly election results: Minority insecurity results in Congress-Left Front wipeout

For the first time since Independence, there will be no Left Front or Congress representative in the West Bengal Assembly.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Communist Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: For the first time since Independence, there will be no Left Front (LF) or Congress representative in the West Bengal Assembly.

The verdict of voters against these two political forces did not spare them even in their traditional strongholds in four districts Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the LF-Congress combine had bagged 37 seats in these districts, while the ruling TMC had won just eight out of 47.

Five years later, TMC bagged 36 seats and BJP jumped to 11 from one in this region. The insecurity of the minority voters resulted in a swelling of votes for TMC, as they thought that they would be safer under the ruling party than under Congress or Left.

The state Congress leaders held BJP’s Hindutva rhetoric responsible for the party’s debacle in the minority-dominated regions of the state.

“Even in 2016, we were able to retain our traditional vote bank among the minority community. But this time, these set of electorates shifted their loyalty to the ruling party en bloc. They felt that our party would not be able to protect them from BJP’s aggressive politics,” said a Congress leader.

Most of the minority community residing in Malda and Murshidabad, which account for 34 Assembly seats, had migrated from Bangladesh.

“These people were scared after the BJP started talking about citizenship for Hindu refugees by implementing the CAA,” said the leader.

The election results in these regions clearly reflected extreme polarisation of Muslim votes. BJP’s Hindutva rhetoric gave Mamata Banerjee must more dividend than the saffron camp expected to have by playing the card of politics on the line of religion. The TMC, however, claimed that the party also got support of Hindu electorates, other than the minorities.

“Women voters realised they would not be safe if BJP comes to power in Bengal. At the same time, young voters, who believe in West Bengal’s tradition of communal harmony, decided to reject BJP’s politics on the line of religion,” said a TMC leader.

BJP leaders also admitted that the party failed to take women voters into confidence on the issue of their security.

“Some incidents in Uttar Pradesh, where our party is in power, may have played a part. That went against us as TMC repeatedly highlighted it in their poll campaigns,’’ said a BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Poll Results West Bengal Election Results West Bengal Assembly Poll Results  West Bengal Assembly Election Results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp