With Covid cases surging, Assam orders shops, offices to shut down at 2 pm daily in new SOPs

Pregnant women employees and women with children of five years or below working in any organisation, irrespective of their grade, shall be eligible to work from home.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Voters in Assam pose at a polling booth, in front of wall art dedicated to COVID warriors. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the cases of COVID-19 are increasing exponentially in Assam, the state government on Tuesday issued a fresh set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The government ordered all shops and commercial establishments and government and private offices to shut down at 2 pm on all days.

Except officers, only 50% employees can work from office. However, this rule will not apply to organizations rendering essential, emergency and the law-enforcement services and election officials.

"No meeting/gathering at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed. For marriages, only religious part will be allowed with presence of maximum 20 persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre-marriage," the order reads.

At all religious places, a congregation of not more than five persons shall be allowed at any time. In funeral and last rites-related gatherings, a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed.

Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only up to 2 pm. Takeaways, including home delivery of food, is allowed till 6 pm after which only home delivery will be allowed. Restaurants operating within a hotel or resort can allow outside guests up to 2 pm. However, in-house guests may be allowed to dine-in up to the usual time of operation.

"Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 2 pm. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 2 pm. Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions," the order says.

The government asked all educational institutions to provide quality virtual options.

All public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc. Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers, maintaining social distancing. City buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity.

"Wearing of mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle. In case of persons travelling in a private car, up to 100% of its seating capacity, wearing of face mask is mandatory for all persons," the order says.

