COVID-19: Lockdown in Jharkhand extended till May 13

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The partial lockdown imposed in Jharkhand since April 22, has been extended till May 13.

The official order issued from the office of Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh had asked all the district administrations to ensure full compliance of the order number 82 dated April 28 in this regard.

Earlier, on another order, Singh had asked the district administrations to ensure that all the migrants returning home from other states must undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on their arrival and will be allowed to go home only after tested negative.

“Those migrants who test negative shall be quarantined for 7 days in institutional quarantine facilities to be set up at appropriate level by the respective district administration. They shall be tested again before departure for home,” stated the order.

Those tested positive in any of the two tests shall be managed as per protocol of department of health and family welfare, it added.