Facilitate free vaccines for all in transparent, time-bound manner, Mamata tells PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: Shortly after taking oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to facilitate free vaccines for all in a "transparent and time-bound manner".

Banerjee, in her letter, also expressed concern over the dearth of oxygen cylinder in West Bengal, and stressed that the current health system "will have to be strengthened".

"Considering the severity of the matter in its entirety, I would like to request you to kindly look into free vaccination as universal immunisation for all in a transparent and time-bound manner(sic)."

"At present, vaccine availability is too inadequate. And the central government's direction to extend vaccination up to 18 years makes it unrealistic. So supply of vaccines is the core issue that needs to be addressed now," she said.