Fresh curbs in Bengal: Local train services suspended, banks to operate for limited hours

People entering the state via long-distance trains and inter-state buses, along with flights should also carry RT-PCR negative reports with them.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, shortly after her swearing-in ceremony, and announced fresh curbs to combat the spread of COVID-19, including suspension of local train services.

Banerjee, following a high-level meeting with top officials, said that metro rail and state transport services will be curtailed by 50 per cent from Thursday, as part of the newly imposed set of restrictions.

Banks will be operational from 10 am to 2 pm, and government offices have been told to make do with 50 per cent workforce, Banerjee said at the press meet.

The satte administration has also requested private firms to encourage work from home, the CM said.

"Local trains will be suspended from tomorrow. State- run transport and metro services will be reduced by 50 per cent. Starting May 7, air passengers will be allowed in Bengal only if they carry RT-PCR negative report, which is not older than 72 hours prior to boarding," Banerjee said.

She further underlined that people entering the state via long-distance trains and inter-state buses should also carry RT-PCR negative reports with them.

All shopping malls, salons, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools would continue to remain closed for the time being, Banerjee added.

