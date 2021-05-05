STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC asks Chhattisgarh government to modify COVID vaccination plan for 18-44 age group

A division bench of Chief Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Parth Prateem Sahu passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation.

Published: 05th May 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BILASPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the state government to modify its plan for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years and fix the ratio of allotment of vaccines in an equitable manner.

A division bench of Chief Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Parth Prateem Sahu passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation (PIL), under which intervention applications were filed challenging the state's order of giving priority in inoculation to economically weaker sections, said Palash Tiwari, advocate for one of the interveners.

In an order issued on April 30, the Chhattisgarh government had announced that in the third phase of the vaccination drive, vaccines will be first given to the Antyodaya group (poorest among poor), followed by persons belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) category and then to those from the above poverty line category.

Five persons had filed intervention applications challenging the state's order, Tiwari said on Wednesday.

Demanding that the order be quashed, the petitioners had contended that prioritising vaccination based on people's 'financial status' is absolutely illegal, illogical and in violation of the constitutional provisions and the Centre's vaccination policy, he said.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the state's Advocate General (AG) Satish Chandra Verma argued that as only a limited quantity of vaccine is available, a sub-classification was deemed necessary.

The AG further said that the Antyodaya group mostly live in remote areas and are rather illiterate without much knowledge about the pandemic or the need to register for vaccination, as a result of which they are moving around freely, causing the disease to spread much faster.

The High Court in its order said, "With regard to the submission made by the counsel for the petitioners that supply of vaccines has to be made on 'first come first serve' basis, according to this Court, this as such may not be appropriate to be implemented when it comes to the case of poor/rural sector that is Antyodaya and BPL groups."

"If any steps are taken by the state government to have the benefit extended to such people as well, the object cannot be doubted. But, such a step has necessarily to be in conformity with the constitutional mandate and in tune with the guidelines issued by the Central government at the national level. Prima facie, the sub-classification with reference to the 'financial status' alone as now ordered may not be correct or sustainable," it stated.

The court asked the state government to formulate a scheme for the poor and set up help desks for spot registration and administering vaccines, without compromising the right of the other segments who are entitled to have equal treatment with regard to the right to life, Tiwari said.

"We are of the view that the state government shall fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the 'Antyodaya Group', the persons belonging to the BPL and APL, with reference to all the relevant aspects, including vulnerability, chance to spread the disease and the number of eligible persons in the group," the order said.

The court has directed the state government to hold a discussion with secretaries of the relevant departments at the higher level to distribute the vaccines in an equitable manner and said the implementation of the state's order stands modified to the said extent, Tiwari said.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on May 7, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Chhattisgarh High Court COVID-19 vaccination
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp