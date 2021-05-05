STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra records 920 deaths in last 24 hours, highest so far; 57,640 new Covid-19 cases

Published: 05th May 2021 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:36 PM

Covid death, Kerala

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 920 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 72,662, while 57,640 new cases pushed the overall infection count to 48,80,542 on Wednesday, a state health department official said.

The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the daily infection count was 51,880 and fatalities were 891.

The official said as many as 57,006 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recovered cases to 41,64,098.

The state now has 6,41,569 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stood at 85.32 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.49 per cent, he said.

According to the official, out of 2,83,84,582 COVID-19 tests done so far, 48,80,542 samples have returned positive, reflecting a case positivity rate of 17.19 per cent.

According to the official, Mumbai reported 3,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,65,057, while the toll increased to 13,511 with 77 fresh fatalities.

The official said 3,390 people tested positive for coronavirus in Pune municipal limits, pushing the tally to 4,48,504, while 59 fresh deaths raised the toll to 5,754.

Nagpur, Pimpari-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 2,663, 2,042, 2,010, 342 and 169 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Currently, 38,52,501 people are in home quarantine and 32,174 in institutional quarantine across the state, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 48,80,542; new cases 57,640; total deaths 72,662; recoveries 41,64,098; active cases 6,41,569; tests conducted so far 2,83,84,582.

The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
