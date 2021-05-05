Over 16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore, with India reaching the mark in 109 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

In comparison, the US took 111 days while China took 116 days to achieve a similar mark, it said.

The ministry said 6,71,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs.

These are Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (82,000), Gujarat (1,61,625), Jammu and Kashmir (10,885), Haryana (99,680), Karnataka (3,840), Maharashtra (1,11,621), Odisha (13,768), Punjab (908), Rajasthan (1,30,071), Tamil Nadu (4,577) and UP (51,284).

Cumulatively, 16,04,94,188 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,66,349 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 94,62,505 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,22,055 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,35,65,728 FLWs who have received the first dose), 73,32,999 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 6,71,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,29,50,584 and 1,23,85,466 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,33,94,353 and 44,09,213 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Ten states account for 66.86 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 14 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-109 of the vaccination drive (May 4), 14,84,989 vaccine doses were given.

Across 14,011 sessions, 7,80,066 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 7,04,923 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, nearly 71 per cent of the 3,82,315 COVID-19 cases registered in India in a day were reported from 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,06,65,148, according to ministry data.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 70.91 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and union territories including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 21.46 per cent, it said.

Seventeen states and UTs including Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have a weekly positivity rate lower than the national average, it added.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new cases at 51,880, followed by 44,631 in Karnataka and 37,190 in Kerala.

India's active caseload has reached 34,87,229 and accounts for 16.87 per cent of the total infections.

A net increase of 40,096 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.25 per cent of the country's total active cases.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1. 09 per cent," the ministry said.

As many as 3,780 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 74.97 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (891), followed by Uttar Pradesh (351).

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,69,51,731 with 3,38,439 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.4 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry stated.