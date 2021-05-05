STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC agrees to hear Centre's plea against Delhi HC contempt notice over oxygen supply

The CJI-led bench directed that the Centre's plea be listed before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Published: 05th May 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea of the Centre against Delhi High Court's order issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance of the direction on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had directed the Centre to show cause as to why contempt should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with its order on the supply of oxygen to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was approached by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing a suo motu case on COVID-19 management in the country, was not available on Wednesday.

The CJI-led bench directed that the Centre's plea be listed before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The law officer wanted the matter to be heard on Wednesday itself, but the bench left it to the convenience of Justice Chandrachud.

