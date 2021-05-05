STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Madhya Pradesh govt doctors resign over 'misbehavior' by district administration officials

Dr Gadaria leveled serious allegations against the Indore district collector Manish Singh.

Published: 05th May 2021 11:46 PM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Already reeling under the stress of the second wave of COVID-19 cases and associated deaths, Madhya Pradesh’s most populated city Indore is now confronting a novel problem – senior state government doctors alleging misbehaviour by district administration officials.

Two senior government doctors -- Indore District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria and Medical Officer of Manpur Community Health Center, Dr RS Tomar, resigned on Wednesday, alleging misbehavior by the Indore district collector Manish Singh and sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Abhilash Mishra respectively.

While the Indore District Health Officer-1 Dr Purnima Gadaria sent her resignation from government service, to MP Commissioner Health, the Manpur CHC Medical Officer Dr RS Tomar sent his resignation to Indore district chief medical and health officer (CMHO).

Later, in the evening, Dr Gadaria leveled serious allegations against the Indore district collector Manish Singh.

“I’ve been working with utmost dedication throughout the COVID pandemic, but the manner in which the district collector has been behaving with me publicly during meetings has hurt me.

Despite putting in all hard work, the district collector humiliates me publicly, calls me nikamma (worthless). I’m ready to listen to my shortcomings and will also work to address them, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll humiliate us.

He only believes in one way communication at meetings and never listens to what we have to say. Many more staff members are feeling hurt by his behaviour,” Dr Gadaria said.

She said, however, she would reconsider her resignation from government service, if some senior officer or minister assures us that such insulting conduct will not be repeated in future.

In the resignation letter sent to the Indore CMHO, Dr Tomar mentioned that he has to take four Insulin injections four times daily and has also undergone Heart Angioplasty in the past.

“But despite all health problems, I’ve worked with utmost dedication and honesty. However, the manner in which the SDM Abhilash Mishra behaved with me on Wednesday has hurt me beyond tolerance. I cannot bear such misconduct anymore and am resigning from my post immediately,” Dr Tomar wrote in his resignation letter.

While Indore district collector Manish Singh couldn’t be contacted over Dr Gadaria’s resignation and allegations, despite repeated attempts, the SDM Abhilash Mishra said, “Allegations of misbehavior are baseless. I ask officials to work to ensure that all needed facilities are rendered to patients.”

A few months back also, the Indore district collector Manish Singh was caught on camera, scolding then Indore CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia publicly at a meeting, after which the senior government doctor Dr Jadia was seen in tears outside the meeting hall. After the incident, Dr Jadia had fallen ill and underwent a heart surgery within a few weeks.

  • Sundar Rajan
    I am truly aghast at the behaviour of the collector and SDM. I think if the government is serious they need to draw up charges against them and dismiss them from service. Even if the doctors have been lax in some work they need to behave like leaders and train and develop the doctors rather than abusing and insulting them
    13 hours ago reply

  • Kannadiga
    Shameless MP cM and his failure administration God save country
    23 hours ago reply
