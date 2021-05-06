STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3,000 oxygen concentrators received as foreign aid dispatched, no pendency with Customs: Centre

China has sent 1,000 oxygen concentrators, Ireland 700, the UK 669 in four consignments, Mauritius 200, Uzbekistan 151, Taiwan 150, Romania 80, Thailand 30, and Russia 20, the ministry said.

Published: 06th May 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers load relief supplies into an Air Force Airbus A400M at the Wunstorf Air Base in Wunstorf near Hanover, Germany, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said no oxygen concentrator, received as aid from abroad, is lying with the customs authorities at any port of import as these consignments are being cleared swiftly.

In all, 3,000 oxygen concentrators have been received as global aid to support the Central government's efforts and that of the states and Union Territories in their collective fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

China has sent 1,000 oxygen concentrators, Ireland 700, the UK 669 in four consignments, Mauritius 200, Uzbekistan 151, Taiwan 150, Romania 80, Thailand 30, and Russia 20, the ministry said.

Some news reports have claimed that oxygen concentrators are lying at Customs warehouses awaiting clearance.

"The news is totally incorrect, not based on facts and without any basis. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has clarified that there is no such pendency with Indian Customs. The Indian Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments and no such figure of pendency exists across any port of import," the health ministry said in the statement.

The oxygen concentrators are either delivered to the identified tertiary care institutions or been dispatched for delivery.

The relief material has been dispatched by road and air too, it said.

"There are no oxygen contractors lying in the warehouse of the Customs Department, it is clarified."

The Indian Customs is sensitive to the need for availability of COVID-related imports including oxygen and oxygen-related equipment and are working round-the-clock to fast track and clear the goods on arrival expeditiously within hours, the statement said.

The goods are given high priority for clearance by the customs systems.

While the nodal officers get alerts on email for monitoring and clearance, monitoring by senior officers for the pendency of COVID-related imports is also being undertaken, it said.

Recently, the issue of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators reportedly lying with the customs authorities came up in the Delhi High Court and the same was clarified by the government counsel that presently no such consignment is pending.

The Ministry of finance also clarified the matter through an official release on May 3 in response to allegations on social media about 3,000 oxygen concentrators allegedly lying with the customs authorities.

It stated, "We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 oxygen concentrators
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp