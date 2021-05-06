STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All hospitals to update data regarding beds, patients and oxygen on online portal: Haryana CM

He also said that the unloading of oxygen tankers is to be done immediately.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed that data regarding hospital beds, number of patients, and availability of oxygen at all government and private hospitals should be updated on an online portal in view of coronavirus cases in the state.

Addressing district deputy commissioners of the state over a virtual video conference, Khattar directed the district administrators to form teams in order to monitor the demand for oxygen and the oxygen tankers.

The Chief Minister told officials to form teams in order to keep a check on the black marketing of medicine.

Other additional measures discussed in the meeting include prioritizing rapid antigen tests and setting up medical health camps in rural areas along with conducting awareness campaigns regarding the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 1,13,425 total active COVID-19 cases. 

