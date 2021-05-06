Bengal reports highest one-day deaths of 117 Covid-19 patients, record 18,431 new cases

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 fatalities rose to 11,964 on Thursday after 117 deaths, the highest so far in a single day, were reported, the health department said in a bulletin.

The caseload also mounted to 9,35,066 after the state registered a record one-day spike of 18,431 fresh infections.

In the last 24 hours, 17,412 recoveries were reported while the number of active cases increased to 1,22,774, the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 60,105 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

