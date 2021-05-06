STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Conduct safety review of hospitals to prevent fire incidents: Centre

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to chief secretaries and UT administrators asking them to ensure fire safety measures, particularly given the summer season.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety, Schools fire

Picture for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to carry out a detailed fire safety review of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent fire incidents in view of recent such cases in some hospitals across the country.  The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states to take necessary remedial action on a priority basis in case any deficiencies are found in hospitals and all other health facilities.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to chief secretaries and UT administrators asking them to ensure fire safety measures, particularly given the summer season. Given the recent fire incidents at hospitals and particularly in view of the impending summer, it needs to be highlighted that short-circuiting takes place, leading to fire incidents and loss of life and infrastructure, either because of high temperature, lack of maintenance or high load on internal wirings within the facilities, the Home Secretary said.

According to the communication, care should be taken to put in place a plan of action to ensure there is no fire incident in any health facility, particularly Covid-19 dedicated facilities, both in the government and the private sector. The senior bureaucrat asked authorities in states and UTs to conduct a detailed review with officials from the health, power and fire departments, and prepare a detailed plan of action to ensure that fire safety measures are in place in all hospitals and health facilities.

He also drew attention to the recently issued advisory of the director general (fire services, civil defence and home guards), the MHA on fire safety in hospitals and nursing homes. Bhalla said a large number of Covid-19 cases are under treatment in Covid-dedicated health facilities across the country. “In most of the cases, oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, and ventilators are ICU, and, therefore, it is important to ensure that there is an uninterrupted power supply on a regular 24x7 basis, in all the hospitals and medical facilities,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre Fire safety
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp