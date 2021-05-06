Corona curfew in three Uttarakhand districts extended till May 10

By PTI

DEHRADUN: In view of the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, curfew has been extended in the three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till May 10.

The district magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar are directed to enforce the curfew throughout the district from May 6 to May 10 (till 5 am), Chief Secretary, Om Prakash, said in an order.

The curfew, which was imposed in the last week of April, was earlier scheduled to end this morning.

The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose curfew from May 6 to May 10 (till 5 am), if required.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the period, the order said.

All industries, goods, vehicles, construction work and other essential services will be allowed to operate during the curfew, it said.

Ration shops will open on alternate days, while milk booths and vegetable shops will be allowed to operate till only 12 pm daily.

All district magistrates are authorised to issue district specific guidelines as per their assessment.

All government offices shall be open during the period.

All concerned are directed to ensure compliance of the guidelines and direct all authorities concerned for its strict implementation, the order said.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest caseload in a day with the detection of 7783 fresh infections on Wednesday with Dehradun reporting the highest number of 2,771 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 1043 and Haridwar 599.

As many as 127 other infected people have died.