STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corona curfew in three Uttarakhand districts extended till May 10

The district magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar are directed to enforce the curfew throughout the district from May 6 to May 10 (till 5 am).

Published: 06th May 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: In view of the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, curfew has been extended in the three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till May 10.

The district magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar are directed to enforce the curfew throughout the district from May 6 to May 10 (till 5 am), Chief Secretary, Om Prakash, said in an order.

The curfew, which was imposed in the last week of April, was earlier scheduled to end this morning.

The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose curfew from May 6 to May 10 (till 5 am), if required.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the period, the order said.

All industries, goods, vehicles, construction work and other essential services will be allowed to operate during the curfew, it said.

Ration shops will open on alternate days, while milk booths and vegetable shops will be allowed to operate till only 12 pm  daily.

All district magistrates are authorised to issue district specific guidelines as per their assessment.

All government offices shall be open during the period.

All concerned are directed to ensure compliance of the guidelines and direct all authorities concerned for its strict implementation, the order said.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest caseload in a day with the detection of 7783 fresh infections on Wednesday with Dehradun reporting the highest number of 2,771 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 1043 and Haridwar 599.

As many as 127 other infected people have died.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Uttarakhand Lockdown Corona Curfew
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp