STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 353 more deaths, 26,780 new cases in Uttar Pradesh; over 28,000 recover

Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said since April 30, when there were 3,10,783 active cases, the number of such cases have come down by over 51,000 as recoveries have increased.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Attendees of a COVID-19 patient carry an oxygen cylinder after refilling, in Meerut, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 14,501 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 353 more fatalities, while 26,780 new cases pushed the infection tally to 14,25,919, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad also said 28,902 people have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

"There are currently 2,59,844 active cases in the state and the number of those who have recovered stands at 11,51,571," Prasad told reporters here.

Prasad said since April 30, when there were 3,10,783 active COVID-19 cases, the number of such cases have come down by over 51,000 as recoveries have increased.

Lucknow recorded a maximum of 1,865 fresh cases, followed by 1,303 new infections in Moradabad, 1,227 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,167 in Meerut, 1,057 in Budaun, 991 in Gorakhpur, 953 in Ghaziabad, 782 in Kanpur, 796 in Varanasi, a health bulletin issued here said.

The state capital also accounted for a maximum of 65 new fatalities due to the virus.

Kanpur registered 49 coronavirus-related deaths, 21 such fatalities were recorded in Muzaffarnagar, 15 in Ghaziabad, 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 12 each in Meerut and Jhansi, and 10 in Varanasi, it said.

Over 2.25 lakh tests, including 1.12 lakh RT-PCR ones, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Prasad said.

So far, over 4.22 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, he said.

The UP government has started a campaign to conduct COVID-19 tests in 97,000 villages in the state.

"The campaign for testing and screening has been started in 97,000 villages," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a review meeting.

The work for COVID-19 vaccination is going on properly and over 1.32 crore doses have been administered, the CM said.

Noting that the vaccine wastage was 0.39 per cent, the chief minister stressed that it should be brought down to zero per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp