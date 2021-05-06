COVID-19: Sale, supply of remdesivir injections to be monitored in Uttarakhand

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Terming remdesivir an essential medicine in COVID-19 management, the Uttarakhand government has asked drug inspectors to constantly monitor sale and supply of the anti-viral injection amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an order issued to the drug controller, Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey referred to an Uttarakhand High Court order by which the state government has been asked to monitor supply and sale of the remdesivir injections.

The order asks all drug inspectors to ensure that the sale and supply of the essential drug is carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government.

It also asked the drug inspectors to maintain a strict vigil on pharmacists and act against those found hoarding or overcharging for the remdesivir injections.

The order also asks them to ensure that QR code is pasted on each remdesivir pack.