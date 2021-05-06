STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight districts of Uttarakhand report test positivity rate of over 20%

Published: 06th May 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A worker, wearing PPE kit, does cleaning works at the COVID Care Centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New Delhi

A worker, wearing PPE kit, does cleaning works at the COVID Care Centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amid raging second wave of Covid 19 pandemic, Uttarakhand's eight out of 13 districts have recorded positivity rate of over 20% while 10 districts have recorded positivity rate of over 10% in last week April 28-May 4. 

Highest positivity rate last week between April 28-May 4 was recorded in Nainital district with 28.6% followed by Rudraprayag (27.9%), Tehri (26.6%), Udham Singh Nagar (25.1%), Dehradun (25%), Pauri (24.6%), Chamoli (22.3%), Pithoragarh (20.8%), Uttarakashi (16.4%), Almora (14.8%), Champawat (14.4%), Bageshwar (12.8%) and Haridwar (6.8%).

Average positivity rate of of the state stood 17.5% in the same duration. 

Analysts say this is a worrisome trend as once Covid spreads to the remotest corners, the state will face loss of lives due to unavailability of healthcare in these regions.

Anoop Nautiyal whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 2020 when the first case surfaced said, "Such one-day case rise is a worrying sign. The spread should be checked by any means whatsoever. If the spread reaches to the remote hills where health infrastructure is in a shambles, loss of life will be monumental."

The hill state is facing an unprecedented surge in Covid cases in one day with 7783 fresh cases on Wednesday taking caseload to 59526.

Uttarakhand has lost 3142 lives since the first case was detected in March 2020 in the state. Nainital district ranks second with 492 deaths while Dehradun tops the list with 1774 and Haridwar holds third rank with 285 deaths.

