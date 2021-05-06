STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Minister, EAM bringing disrepute to country, should be sacked immediately: Congress

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government has got its priorities wrong as it is interested in managing headlines and image-building.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress accused Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday of being "cold-hearted" and bringing disrepute to the country, and demanded that they be sacked immediately.

The opposition party also accused the government of getting its priorities wrong and being insensitive to the problems of the common people suffering due to COVID-19 and said it is interested in image and perception management, instead of doing reality management of the pandemic that has hit the country hard and caused widespread damage and deaths.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government has got its priorities wrong as it is interested in managing headlines and image-building at a time when people are dying due to a shortage of oxygen, ICU beds and life-saving medicines.

"The Congress urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack both S Jaishankar and Harsh Vardhan as they are making fun of people's miseries. These two ministers are bringing disrepute to the country. While the health minister is totally missing in action, Jaishankar is acting like a petty troll," she told reporters.

"The prime minister should get rid of and sack the two ministers, who are acting against the interests of people, bringing disrepute to the country and are cold-hearted to people's pain and sufferings," Shrinate said.

She alleged that the external affairs minister does not have the respect for the post he holds and does not behove the position.

The Congress leader also asked when will the current BJP-led dispensation stop blaming the previous governments and start admitting its own failures.

ALSO WATCH:

She urged Modi to stop all non-essential expenses, including the Central Vista project and the prime minister's residence and divert every resource available for improving health facilities to fight the coronavirus.

Shrinate also said the government should bring in transparency in the foreign aid that is coming to the country and disclose the details of the recipients and how it is being distributed.

She said the prime minister should speak to doctors, scientists and experts in order to control COVID-19 and stop living in echo chambers.

"Instead of doing reality management, they are more interested in perception and media management," Shrinate said.

She alleged that there is no protocol or guidelines as regards the distribution of the relief received from abroad and questioned the delay in the disbursal of foreign aid for COVID-19 due to which 23,000 people died over a week, from April 26 to May 2, when guidelines were not in place.

"We want to ask the government as to what is it doing to control the third wave of COVID-19," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Congress Harsh Vardhan S Jaishankar
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp