Kashmir health director imposes media gag on doctors, medical officials 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In an attempt to prevent the media from highlighting the grave situation of Covid-19 in Valley, Director Health Services Kashmir has imposed a media gag on doctors and health officials and asked them to desist from media interaction.

“All Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers of Kashmir Division are enjoined upon to issue instructions to all the staff under their administrative domain to desist from media interactions, as it has been seen that contradictory and confusing messages are being circulated, which misinforms the public and creates unnecessary and avoidable panic,” reads a circular issued by Director Health Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Rather.

In the order, Director Health warned the health officials and doctors of strict disciplinary action if found indulging in such behavior.

“They shall report any disregard of these instructions by any officer / official to this office also,” further reads the order.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, the doctors have been updating the media and warning about the second and third Covid wave.

They have been informing about the latest situation in the localities and about the oxygen supply.

The media gag is being seen as an attempt to prevent journalists from discharging their duty proficiently during the Covid pandemic.