Mamata writes to Modi asking him to keep his promise of giving farmers Rs 18,000

KOLKATA: Mounting pressure on the BJP-led central government for the second consecutive day on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding him of his assurance made during election campaigns on releasing arrears of Rs 18,000 to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

She also said in the letter that no fund has been received by either the state government or the farmers.

On Wednesday, Mamata wrote her first letter to Modi after assuming office for third term asking him to ensure free vaccination for all in the country.

"I would like to further impress that during your recent visit to the State, you gave repeated assurances on releasing the arrear amount of Rs 18,000 to each farmer, but till date, no fund has been received by the State of West Bengal or the farmers.

I would, therefore, request you to kindly advise the concerned Ministry to release due fund to the eligible farmers and share the database of the 21.79 lakh farmers," Mamata wrote.

In its election manifesto, the BJP promised to give Bengal’s farmers Rs 18,000 to 75 lakh farmers in one go which has been lying due for three years.

Out of 21.79 lakh farmers who had registered for the scheme as per the letter of the Union Agriculture Minister, dated 6th November, 2020, 14.91 lakh data have been uploaded in portal, which were duly verified and of which 9.84 lakh data are ready for PFMS.

Mamata also reminded Modi of the letters written to Centre earlier by the state government on providing farmers of West Bengal with the benefits of the central scheme.