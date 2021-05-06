STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 16.48 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Centre

It said 2,62,932 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine across 12 states and Union territories on May 6.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker prepares to inoculate a person with a dose of COVID vaccine (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A medical worker prepares to inoculate a person with a dose of COVID vaccine (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.48 crore, the health ministry said on Thursday.

It said 2,62,932 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine across 12 states and Union territories on Thursday.

A total of 11,64,076 people in the age group have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

A total of 16,48,76,248 vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the beneficiaries are 95,00,564 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,91,562 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,37,58,487 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 75,36,320 FLWs who have received the second dose and the 11,64,076 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,42,89,107 and 53,44,986 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have taken the first and the second dose respectively, while the corresponding figures for those above 60 years of age are 5,33,18,278 and 1,35,72,868.

On the 111th day (May 6) of the vaccination drive, a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given -- 10,24,548 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,73,982 took the second dose -- according to a provisional report, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

ALSO WATCH:

