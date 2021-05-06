STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinagar oxygen manufacturing units told to supply O2 refills only to hospitals, clinics not to NGOs

Published: 06th May 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

oxygen refill

A worker refills medical oxygen cylinders at a refilling station in Prayagraj. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the Covid cases are surging and the demand for oxygen increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar Thursday directed all oxygen manufacturing units in Srinagar to supply oxygen refills only to the designated hospitals/clincs and to stop supply to any private society/NGOs with immediate effect.

District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) Srinagar chairman and District Magistrate Srinagar Aijaz Assad today in an order directed all the oxygen manufacturing units in Srinagar to supply oxygen refills only to the designated hospitals/clinics and stop supply to any private society/NGOs with immediate effect.

“The supplies to private persons, societies, NGOs (other than private hospitals) shall be made only with prior approval of DM Srinagar,” reads the order. 

It stated that any private body other than private hospitals intending to avail oxygen supply/refill facility shall register their genuine demands with Nodal Officer Covid-19 War Room.

The order is likely to affect the NGOs and charity groups, who had been working round the clock and providing oxygen refills to the Covid and non Covid patients in Valley and Jammu.

Of the 4926 Covid cases in J&K today, Srinagar recorded 1070 cases.

The administration today also formed committees for monitoring and auditing Oxygen delivery systems on a daily basis in Covid-19 hospitals of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, in view of the consistent surge in Covid cases and Covid lockdown, no Jumat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramadan) and Shab-e-Qadr (night long) prayers would be offered in Kashmir’s Grand Mosque in Srinagar.

The Anjuman Auqaf, which runs affairs of Jamia Masjid, has already stopped five time congregation prayers at Jamia since last week.

The Auqaf advised people to religiously follow Covid SOPs and guidelines and asserted that the best way to do that right now is to stay indoors.

It also appealed people to spend 10 days of Ramadan at their homes by holding special prayers.

The Aquaf also appealed people to people to get Covid vaccines to safeguard their lives.

