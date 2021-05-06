STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP panchayat polls a wake-up call for BJP ahead of 2022 Assembly elections

In many wards, candidates supported by the BJP have reportedly finished behind the Samajwadi Party. 

Published: 06th May 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The three-tier panchayat polls, which is seen as the semi-finals before the next year’s Assembly election in the UP, could well be a wake-up call for the ruling BJP in this very significant state. 
In many wards, candidates supported by the BJP have reportedly finished behind the Samajwadi Party. 

Also, the performance of the candidates supported by the saffron party has been dismal in areas that have traditionally been the party’s strongholds, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, CM Yogi Adityanath’s Fort Gorakhpur and the party’s prime Hindutva seat of Ayodhya.

While the SP has emerged as the frontrunner with more than 740 supported by it winning the election, the BJP-backed candidates have won in only 680 seats out of the more than 3,100 seats that were in the play. 
The Mayawati-led BSP has claimed that around 320 candidates supported by it have tasted success, while the Congress too has claimed that about 270 candidates whom it has backed have won. In more than 1,000 wards, independent candidates have won.

As per Lucknow-based political analyst and senior journalist Manoj Bhadra, “Till 2015, there were only two major players in Panchayat polls in UP, the SP, and BSP. But following BJP’s upsurge in the 2017 assembly polls and the 2019 general polls, the saffron party became the primary force to reckon with.”

Bhadra added that when compared with the 2015 panchayat polls, BJP, which was then at a distant third, is now a close second to SP. “But when compared against its performances in the last Assembly polls and the 2019 general elections, the saffron party should be concerned about its performance in the recently-concluded panchayat polls.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP UP Panchayat Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp