STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50 lakh Covishield doses meant for export to UK to be used in India for vaccinating 18-plus

'The stock of 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine is now available for inoculation of 18-44 age group people in 21 states and UTs,' an official source said.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

covidshield

A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive. (Photo | Madhav K)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fifty lakh doses of Covishield' vaccine earmarked by the Serum Institute for export to the United Kingdom have now been made available for the inoculation of 18-44 age group in 21 states/UTs in India, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, official sources said.

The Centre's decision to allocate these doses to 21 states and Union territories (UTs) came after Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India, recently wrote to the Union health ministry seeking permission for the same.

The Serum Institute had on March 23 sought permission from the ministry to supply 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK, citing an agreement with AstraZeneca in this regard, while assuring India that its own anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be disturbed due to this supply.

"The stock of 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine is now available for inoculation of 18-44 age group people in 21 states and UTs," an official source said.

ALSO READ | SII endorses receiving Rs 1,732 cr for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine

The ministry has asked the states to contact the company and initiate procurement activity promptly.

While some states have been allocated 3,50,000 doses each, others got 1,00,000 doses each and two others have been assigned 50,000 doses each based on the COVID-19 caseload, official sources said.

The jabs are labelled as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca' injections and not Covishield'.

Developed by Oxford University and Swedish-British pharma major AstraZeneca, Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

India saw a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,14,91,598, while the death toll increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data updated on Friday morning.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

ALSO WATCH:

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years started from May 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in India Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp