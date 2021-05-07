COVID-19: Six-day lockdown in Maharashtra's Latur from May 8

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Considering the rise in coronavirus cases, a six-day lockdown will be imposed in Latur district of Maharashtra from May 8, officials said on Friday.

The lockdown will come into force from 7 am on Saturday, they said.

"To contain the spread of coronavirus, the administration has decided to impose a strict lockdown in Latur district. It will continue till May 13," an official said.

On Thursday, 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Latur district, which took its overall infection count to 78,090.

So far, 1,467 patients have lost their lives and 65,015 patients have recovered in the district.

There are 11,608 active COVID-19 cases in Latur at present, the official said.