European Union, India set to restart trade talks

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union in Saturday’s summit will agree to resume negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement, sources in the European Union said. The talks will resume after a eight-year hiatus. “The FTA package will include an investment protection pact as well as a framework on geographical indication,” sources said.

The negotiations for the FTA were first launched in 2007 but hit a hurdle subsequently in 2013 after the two sides could not agree on key issues like tariff, data security and market access. Sources also added that the two sides are likely to announce a connectivity partnership to enhance ties in the railway, maritime and aviation sectors.

Trilateral meet

India, France and Australia held their first in-person trilateral on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in London and said agreed that fair and equitable access to a safe and affordable Covid-19 vaccine is crucial.