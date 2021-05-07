Four-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore 16 hours after he fell into it

By PTI

JODHPUR: A four-year-old boy was rescued from a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday, around 16 hours after he fell into it while playing, police said.

The child, identified as Anil Dewasi, had fallen into the freshly dug borewell in Lachhri village on Thursday afternoon, they said.

He was rescued around 4.30 am on Friday, police said.

"The administration had roped in a local man, Madharam Suthar from Bhinmal, who used a special loop type tool devised by him to rescue the boy," an official said.

The official said Suthar has in the past used the technique to take out motors stuck in borewells.

The local administration and police had launched a rescue operation with the help of the teams of NDRF and SDRF.

"But when no result was achieved, some villagers suggested that Suthar, who has a special tool that can be helpful in such rescue operations, be called in," an the official said.

Station House Office (SHO), Sanchore, Praveen Kumar Acharya said the child had stuck at a depth of about 90 feet in the borewell.

The SHO said oxygen was pumped into the borewell using a pipe to avoid the risk of suffocation and some food was also dropped inside for the child.

The teams were constantly communicating with the boy to prevent him from falling asleep, the SHO said.

According to Acharya, the borewell was dug just three days back in a farm owned by the child's father, Nagaram Dewasi.

The borewell had a cover, but the boy removed it while playing on Thursday afternoon, the police officer said.

He then tried to take a peek but slipped and fell inside, the SHO added.

A worker saw it and raised an alarm, following which villagers informed the administration.