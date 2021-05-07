Gurugram: Ambulance operators call off strike

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Private ambulance operators in Gurugram called off their two-day-old strike on Thursday as the Haryana government increased their rates. However, the operators are still demanding more and threatened to go on strike again.

As per the orders issued by the Gurugram administration, ambulances can charge Rs 500 per km up to 3 km and Rs 25 per km after that. Similarly, Rs 750 will be charged for a distance of 3 km to 7 km. Beyond that the fare will be Rs 25 per km. For more than 7 km, Rs 1,000 would be charged and after this Rs 25 per km will be charged.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Dr Yash Garg said strict action will be taken against those who charge more than the fixed rates. The Private Ambulance Welfare Association, which runs some 250 ambulances in the city, is asking for a rate of Rs 3,500 up to 15 km and Rs 16 per km after that for a small ambulance. For big ambulances, they are demanding Rs 5,000 for a distance of 15 km and Rs 35 per km after that and for ACLS Rs 5,500 up to 15 km and Rs 50 per extra km.

“We have called off the strike. But we continue to demand that the charges should be increased. If the authorities do not increase the rates, it will be difficult to operate,” said Vipin Kumar of the association.