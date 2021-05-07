STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces Opposition's wrath over remark on PM Modi

State unit BJP leaders advised Soren to learn to respect the dignity of the post he is holding.

Published: 07th May 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 10:08 PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking a strong note over Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition leaders in Jharkhand alleged that Soren, in order to hide his own failures, has made it a habit of criticizing the Prime Minister.

Just moments after apprising the Prime Minister of the situation in his state on Thursday night, Soren tweeted that the former did not listen to him and just said what he had to.

BJP legislative party leader, Babulal Marandi, also asked him to work for the people rather than doing politics at this time of pandemic.

“Come out of your childhood and stop crying, how long will you hide your failures behind the central government through ‘jugaad’ technology. Come out on the ground and try to fix your failures,” Marandi tweeted.

This is not the right time to do politics, he added. Similarly, former CM Raghubar Das terming Soren’s statement as irresponsible and condemnable said that he has made it a habit of criticizing the Prime Minister in order to hide his own failures.

“If Hemant Soren is not able to handle the state and he cannot work without help of the central government, then he should hand over the power to the centre,” said Das.

The intensity in which he is trying to blame central government for his own failures, if he had done it for the betterment of Jharkhand, then the State would not have to hide the data of deaths which has taken place in the State, he added.

Das further added that whatever health facilities are visible on the ground today, is due to the result BJP’s double engine government in the State.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister also spoke to the chief ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha about the Covid-related situation in their states. 

Comments(1)

  • Rajan Narasimhan
    He has been "INSPIRED" by the likes of Rahul
    15 hours ago reply
