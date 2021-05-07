STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Lacked grace, degraded CM's chair': BJP slams Hemant Soren for his dig at PM Modi

The Jharkhand chief minister, in a tweet, Thursday night had taken a dig at the PM, saying he only spoke "Mann ki Baat" and that it would have been better if he had discussed business.

Published: 07th May 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Friday reacted angrily to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lacking the basic courtesy expected of a person holding his office and lowering its dignity.

Following Modi's telephonic conversation with Soren over the COVID-19 situation in his state, the Jharkhand chief minister, in a tweet, Thursday night had taken a dig at the PM, saying he only spoke "Mann ki Baat" and that it would have been better if he had discussed business.

Attacking the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh reacted to his tweet, "This is the level to which some politicians are stooping. PM calls & has detailed talk regarding COVID-19 crisis & this CM tweets so. Lacks minimum grace required for the position he holds."

BJP MP and party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni also targeted Soren, saying he has neither knowledge of the country's federal structure nor does he appreciate basic courtesy.

People should not suffer for your wrong policies, he said, adding that Soren may leave them to their fate but the Modi government is always with them.

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said Soren's tweet goes against the basic decorum and also mocks people's suffering as Modi had called up to enquire about them.

"You have behaved in a very petty way. You have lowered the dignity of the chief minister's chair," Sarma said.

Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana besides Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states.

Soren later tweeted, "Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his 'Mann Ki Baat'. It would have been better if he had talked business and heard the issues."

Jharkhand government sources said Soren was unhappy as he could not present the issues concerning his state before Modi and instead it was only the prime minister who talked about the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren BJP PM Modi
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp