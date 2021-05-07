STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Bodies swapped, COVID-19 victim buried by another family

The incident took place at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical and Sciences Institute on Thursday, local officials have said.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LATUR: Bodies of two COVID-19 patients were swapped at a government hospital at Latur in Maharashtra at the time of handing over to their families, local officials have said.

The incident took place at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical and Sciences Institute on Thursday, they said.

The body of one of the victims was buried by the family members of another deceased, but it was later exhumed and given to the kin after the goof-up came to light.

Dhondiram Sadashiv Tondare (65) of Shelgaon, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital, died on May 5.

However, his relatives were given the body of another victim.

Without realising the mistake, they performed the last rites and buried the body, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Abasaheb Sakharam Chavan (45), a resident of Hatola village in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district had also passed away at the same hospital.

But when his family members reached the hospital to receive body, they were shocked to find that it was somebody else's body.

Chavan's family later found out that it was Tondare's body.

They traced the whereabouts of Tondare's family and reached Shelgaon village.

They explained to Tondare's relatives what had happened and demanded that the body erroneously buried by them be handed over to them.

Accordingly, the body was exhumed using a JCB machine and handed over to Chavan's relatives, they said.

Talking about the incident, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical and Sciences Institute's dean Dr Sudhir Deshmukh said that the kin of the relatives had received body from the staff by mistake and the family members have accepted their mistake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical and Sciences Institute
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp