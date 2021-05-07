STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra lockdown: Mob manhandles cops for opposing gathering, around 15 booked

The incident took place in Mughalpura area of the town on Thursday evening, following which police registered an offence against 10 to 15 people.

Published: 07th May 2021 02:36 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

PUNE: A group of people allegedly manhandled some police personnel at Sangamner town in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district after the latter rebuked them for gathering at a place despite the COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Mughalpura area of the town on Thursday evening, following which police registered an offence against 10 to 15 people, he said.

"The police personnel had spotted the mob on a street, following which they rebuked its members and tried to disperse the crowd. However, some of the people manhandled a couple of policemen. After the incident, some more people came to the spot," said Manoj Patil, Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar.

"A case has been registered against 10 to 15 people under relevant sections of the IPC sections and police are in the process of apprehending some of the accused," he said.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, are currently in force across Maharashtra to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state on Thursday reported 62,194 COVID-19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, while 853 deaths pushed the toll to 73,515.

