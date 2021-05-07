Raipur Municipal Corporation distributes ration packets to 7000 needy families daily

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the second wave of Covid-19 crisis, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Chhattisgarh is reaching out to the poor and needy to meet their pressing need of food.

Over a 100 packets are distributed in each of the 70 wards of the RMC daily.

The ongoing lockdown in the state capital has mostly affected the poor and the marginalised sections of the society.

“During the present challenging situation several underprivileged and daily wage earners are facing hardships. With lockdown restrictions still continuing, we planned to identify the poor and needy and our team ensures ration packet reaches them. The basic food requirement of particularly those who lost their livelihoods should be met,” said Aijaz Dhebhar, RMC Mayor.

Raipur has further extended the lockdown till May 17 morning with some relaxations.

“Except my mother who was into stitching job to eke out a living for the family, we have no other source. Now everything remains closed during lockdown,” said Tripti Bhushan one of the recipients of the ration packets.

“It's the poor who always face the adversities during a lockdown,” said Damru Dhar, a rickshaw-puller.

Each ration kit consists of 5 kg rice, 2 kg wheat flour, a pack of oil and salt, some spices, onion, potatoes and lentils.