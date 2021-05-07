STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Relaxing cap of Rs 2 lakh in cash transaction for COVID treatment being considered, Centre tells HC

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Finance Ministry counsel to apprise it of the development on Monday.

Published: 07th May 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that relaxation in cap of Rs 2 lakh cash transactions for COVID-19 treatment in hospitals is under "active consideration".

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Finance Ministry counsel to apprise it of the development on Monday.

The counsel said the issue has been raised and it was under active consideration and some orders are likely to be passed in this regard during the day.

The high court was hearing a plea seeking suspension of Section 269ST of the Income Tax Act which puts a bar on a person from receiving an amount of Rs 2 lakh or more, other than bank cheque, draft or electronic clearing system.

Petitioner Manisha Gupta, in her plea, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cap on cash transaction beyond Rs 2 lakh is creating a roadblock in the treatment of patients at the hospitals as hospitals are refusing to accept over and above the capped amount which in its turn is delaying the necessary treatment for the patient.

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that persons suffering from COVID-19 are facing serious inconvenience on account of refusal of hospitals to accept cash beyond Rs 2 lakh towards the treatment.

The plea, filed through advocates Praveen K Sharma, Dhananjay Grover and Kamil Khan, said the patients are critical and if necessary treatment is not provided to them for want of payment of money, it would amount to violation of Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

"Second wave of COVID-19 is a case of national emergency and during these extraordinary times it is in the interest of people of this country that the cap on cash transactions be suspended for the time being only for the purposes of hospitalisation and treatment of a COVID-19 patient," it said, adding that the provision under the law be suspended till May 31 or till any further date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 Finance Ministry
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp