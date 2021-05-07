STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP panchayat poll: Wrong candidates declared winners, additional returning officer booked

Police have arrested 18 people and lodged four separate FIRs in connection with vandalism and arson of the police outpost.

Published: 07th May 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: An FIR has been registered against a government official deputed as additional returning officer (ARO) in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on for allegedly giving winning certificates to candidates who lost, an official said on Friday.

Additional returning officer (ARO) Virendra Kumar has been booked for cheating, forgery and fraud on a complaint from Returning Officer Sunil Kumar, a senior police official said.

On Wednesday night, there were incident of arson in Nai Bazar police outpost by the supportes of the candidates who alleged that they was not declared winner due to fraud committed by the official.

Police have arrested 18 people and lodged four separate FIRs in connection with vandalism and arson of the police outpost.

After the counting of votes on Tuesday, Ravi Nishad, a candidate of district Panchayat ward number 60, and Kodai Nishad, of ward number 61, claimed they have won the election with over 2,000 votes, but the administration didn't give them certificate.

On Wednesday morning, certificates of victory was given to Gopal Yadav for ward number 60 and Ramesh for ward number 61.

The supporters of Ravi and Kodai held a demonstration at Nai Bazar crossing, pelted stones, and also set ablaze the police post there.

Taking note of the incident, District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan ordered matching of votes booth-wise and declared both Ravi and Kodai winners on Thursday.

"An FIR has been lodged against ARO Virendra Kumar, who is an executive engineer in the irrigation department. A a letter recommending action against him would be sent to the State Election Commission," the DM said.

Police said, "Four cases under various IPC sections have been lodged against 60 named and 500 unidentified people in connection with the vandalism. Based on CCTV footage, we have arrested 18 people and are looking for others."

SSP Dinesh P Kumar said strict action would be taken against those involved in the arson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP panchayat poll Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp