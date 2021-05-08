STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh PROs to reinforce fight against COVID through vaccination awareness, inspiring stories

Published: 08th May 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

A rapid response team collecting swab samples of an elderly woman.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Chhattisgarh witnessing consistent spike in the active coronavirus cases, the commissioner (public relations) Taran Prakash Sinha, citing effective communication as vital amid COVID-19 crisis, has stressed the pressing need to create a mass awareness of the vaccination programme to contain any adversity during the pandemic.

He advised them to publicize stories of hope, inspiration and good news to lift the confidence and positive belief among the people navigating the pandemic. Holding a virtual interaction with the public relations officers (PROs) of all districts in Chhattisgarh, Sinha asked them to help raise the public awareness and turn the vaccination drive successful.

The officials were exhorted to apprise the people with authentic information on COVID-19 symptoms-prevention-treatment, bust the myths, if any about the vaccination and make known the key helpline numbers.

Drawing their attention to the existing COVID situation in Chhattisgarh, the commissioner asked them to create short videos of medical practitioners and experts to share the factual information and suitable advises on home isolation, medication, precautionary measures, right intervention on the treatment, health and wellness.

"Expand your reach with the right preparedness upto the level of gram panchayats through various social media platforms and seek the support of community leaders, spiritual heads and the people's representative to enhance the public awareness on the vaccination and ensuring COVID appropriate behaviours," Sinha told the PROs.

All the PROs were urged to remain safe but equally not to let their guard down at any stage as they execute their responsibility during the second wave.

