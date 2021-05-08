Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states, UTs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the fierce second COVID wave now tightening its grip over southern states, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning, while Tamil Nadu too clamped a two-week "total" shut down starting May 10.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Friday announced lockdown-like restrictions with more stringent curbs from May 10 to May 24 in the state.

The Kerala government decided to impose a nine-day complete shutdpwn as the weekend restrictions and curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was facing more challenges in the second wave.

Kerala recorded 41,971 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 18,66,827, while the toll mounted to 5,746 with 64 more deaths.

Active cases now stood at 4.17 lakh, the state government said.

Only essential services are exempted and people have been strictly warned against coming out in public places or travelling unnecessarily, with police intensifying patrolling.

Major temples are closed.

All borders are under the strict surveillance of the police and only freight vehicles and those having permission from the authorities concerned are permitted through check-posts, state police added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that a total lockdown had to be clamped in the backdrop of a sharp increase in daily new infections of about 25,000 which was likely to go up.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 AM on May 10 to 4 AM on May 24 to further intensify the efforts to curb the spread of the disease," he said.

Puducherry is already under lockdown till May 10. Andhra Pradesh had announced a partial lockdown with curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks.

The state had earlier imposed a night curfew.

Telangana has extended night curfew till May 15. Twelve states accounted for 80.68 percent of India's over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases at 6.57 lakh, followed by Karnataka 5,36,661, Kerala 4,02,997, Uttar Pradesh 2,54,118, and Rajasthan 1,99,147 cases.

The other states having large active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

Ten states accounted for 70.77 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka 48,781 and Kerala 38,460 new cases.

Among the remaining seven states and union territories with high daily new cases are Uttar Pradesh (27,763), Tamil Nadu (26,465) and Delhi (19,832).

A record 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday morning.

The 4,187 new fatalities include 898 from Maharashtra, 592 from Karnataka, 372 from Uttar Pradesh, 341 from Delhi, 208 from Chhattisgarh and 197 from Tamil Nadu.

Many of the states have already announced lockdown or similar curbs like corona curfew.

In the Northeast, Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from May 10 and Sikkim has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.

*Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it was last extended till May 10.

*Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

*Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.

*Uttar Pradesh has extended the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7 AM on May 10.

*Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

*Rajasthan has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 though curbs continue to be in place since last month.

*Jharkhand had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week".

*Chhattisgarh has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.

*Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

*Chandigarh administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.

*Madhya Pradesh has imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 15 with only essential services allowed.

*Gujarat has imposed night curfew (from 8 PM to 6 AM) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.

*Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people.

The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.

*Goa government to impose a curfew from May 9 to May 24.

It lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.

*West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

*Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday.

Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

*Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

*Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 AM of May 10 to 4 AM of May 17.

*Arunachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew -- from 6.30 pm to 5 am -- for the entire month starting Saturday.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.

*Sikkim imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu till May 10, while Samba too will see similar restrictions.

Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

*Uttarakhand has reimposed several restrictions including ight curfew. Curfew, imposed in April-end, has been extended in three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun. Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till May 10

*Himachal Pradesh has imposed lockdown or "corona curfew" in the state from May 7 to May 16.

*Puducherry has extended the night curfew to a lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

*Kerala: Lockdown from May 8 to May 16.

*Tamil Nadu: Lockdown from May 10 to May 24.