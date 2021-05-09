STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar govt school students to attend classes via DD Bihar from May 10

As per official information, duration of every class on the screen will be for 16 to 17 minutes consisting a total three such classes in an hour. 

Published: 09th May 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

online class

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is all set to start classes for government school pupils over television through DD Bihar from May 10 for classes 9 to 12 respectively.

The pupils of Bihar’s government schools will not only be taught about syllabus but also encouraged and informed as how to stay safe and fit amid the Covid crisis at homes without being affected psychologically. 

Under a programme prepared by the Bihar Education Project Council with the support of UNICEF in framing the digital syllabus, the government in Bihar will ensure the telecast of classes for the pupils from 9 am to 12 pm on DD Bihar from May 10.

The broadcasting of classes on the DD Bihar is aimed at providing digital tutorial benefits to more than 38 lakhs of pupils, enrolled in government schools up to the class 12 levels.

The most interesting part of this initiative is that the pupils will also get the mantra to stay healthy during the corona period in addition to the digital tutorial classes.

Sources said that classes on the subjects have been prepared by the experts in an easy-to-understand way and words.

