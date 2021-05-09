STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre should consider imposing a nationwide lockdown: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot was addressing a video conference after he and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan virtually laid foundation stones for medical colleges in the state's Chittorgarh and Sriganganagar districts.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Centre should consider imposing a nationwide lockdown in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is more unpredictable and deadly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

Gehlot was addressing a video conference after he and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan virtually laid foundation stones for medical colleges in the state's Chittorgarh and Sriganganagar districts.

Several states have imposed lockdowns and restrictions at their level to break the COVID-19 transmission chain, but there is a lack of intra-state coordination, the chief minister said.

In such a situation, the Centre should consider imposing a lockdown again with uniformity across the country after taking into consideration the experiences of the previous nationwide lockdown last year, Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan government has announced a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 under which intra-state movement has also been disallowed.

Delhi and states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Karnataka have also imposed strict restrictions and lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable and more deadly, and has taken a terrible form, Gehlot said, adding that vaccination should be given top priority.

During the event, he also urged the Union health minister to increase the number of oxygen plants being installed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the state, to provide additional tankers for oxygen transportation and to allocate oxygen to Rajasthan from nearby states instead of the eastern states of the country.

The chief minister said that the Centre, states and people will have to fight together against the pandemic and then only the country can tide over it.

Union Minister Vardhan said that India is going through a challenging time and the Centre is making all efforts to ensure availability of resources to all states.

He also suggested to state governments that those due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be equally prioritised.

Vardhan said that the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has increased to 22 and it is planned to establish medical colleges in 110 districts.

In this order, out of 75 medical colleges approved in the third phase, the maximum 15 are in Rajasthan.

The medical colleges in Chittorgarh and Sriganganagar are being constructed at a cost of Rs 325 crore each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot India lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp