'Corona curfew' in Jammu and Kashmir extended till May 17

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The government on Sunday has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir till May 17 in view of the consistent surge in infections and deaths in the Union Territory.

"The government has extended the corona curfew which was to end on May 10, in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on May 17,"an official spokesman said, further adding that the restrictions will be stricter and allow few essential services.

For marriages, only 25 persons are allowed in a gathering.

With the extension of the curfew, this will be the second consecutive year when the lockdown will remain in force on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The state on Saturday recorded 60 deaths due to the virus which is the highest single-day toll. Close to 4788 new cases were added to the state tally. With this, there are 46535 active cases and 162535 recoveries. This apart, 2672 persons have succumbed to the virus in J&K (1139 in Jammu region and 1533 in Kashmir).

The medical fraternity in the state has called for further extension of the strict lockdown to break the chain. The doctors have also advised the administration to utilise the lockdown period to launch a massive Covid vaccination drive.