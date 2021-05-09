STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EU yet to firm up position on patent waiver for COVID vaccines even after virtual meet with India

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup said India will be watching the evolving EU position on the matter.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The European Union on Saturday did not provide a clear position on whether it supports a proposal to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines after the issue was discussed at a virtual India-EU meeting.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup said at a media briefing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the EU to support the proposal by India and South Africa to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines so that there can be equitable vaccine access for the entire world.

"The prime minister requested the EU's support for our joint proposal with South Africa for a TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver on vaccine production-related patents," he said.

"The US has also supported the proposal a couple of days ago. The EU's support at WTO for this waiver will ensure that we can scale up the vaccine production for equitable and global access and save lives," he said.

EU officials said there was no concrete decision on the matter.

Swarup said India will be watching the evolving EU position on the matter.

The virtual meeting was participated by leaders of 27 member states of the EU.

"When it comes to a proposal of a temporary TRIPS waiver for vaccine international property rights, I think it is very important that we should be open to this discussion," President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said after the Leaders' meeting.

She said issues relating to licensing, price of licensing and investment for capacity building are also very important and all stakeholders should discuss them.

"These are important topics to discuss. We should be aware of the fact that these are topics for the long-term. These are not topics for short or medium term," she told reporters.

At the same time, she said: "We should not lose sight of main emergencies now which is ramping up vaccine production as quickly as possible."

The top EU official also said that the countries which are producing COVID-10 vaccines in a large scale must keep the exports open.

"We are the only democratic region in the world that is producing vaccines at large scale and exporting at least 50 per cent of the production," she said.

In the meeting, Modi appreciated the EU's swift response for mobilising support to India's COVID-19 response.

"Our collaboration is essential to stopping the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring a sustainable and inclusive recovery in a more digital and greener world," Modi said in a tweet.

"I thank the leaders of EU and its Member States for their continued commitment to strengthening relationship with India. I also thank my friend Prime Minister @antoniocostapm for this initiative and according high priority to India during Portuguese Presidency of the EU Council," he said in another tweet.

In the media briefing, Swarup, referring to economic cooperation, said both sides also agreed to have dedicated dialogues on WTO issues, regulatory cooperation, market access issues and supply chain resilience, demonstrating the desire to deepen and further diversify our economic engagement.

In the meeting, India and the EU also reiterated their commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris agreement and agreed to strengthen joint efforts for mitigation, adaptation and resilience to the impacts of climate change.

India and the EU also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on digital and emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and quantum and high-performance computing including through the early operationalisation of the joint task force on AI and the Digital Investment Forum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union COVID-19 vaccines India-EU meeting Ursula von der Leyen European Commission
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp